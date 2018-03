If you are someone who believes in wearing makeup almost every day, you must be very careful about the everyday application of different makeup products on your skin. Your makeup routine could be harming you more than you think. Here are a few ways you didn’t know your makeup routine is doing more harm than good.

Not using vegan or organic lipstick: Organic lipstick doesn’t have unwanted chemicals in them and therefore they protect the lips from its harmful effects and preserve the natural texture and colour of the skin and lips. Applying lipsticks with fewer chemicals reduces chances of lip discolouration.

Shift from matte to dewy: While the trend has shifted too. Creamy matte or satin finish provides a soft and smooth look while leaving the right amount of colour and shine. The creamy Matte texture is also known to stay on the lips for longer hours and avoids the lipstick to get flaky on the lips.

Replacing chemical makeup removers with shea butter:

Melted shea butter works as an excellent makeup remover. Leaving you with moisturised skin, shea butter has a lot of skin benefits. You can also make your all-natural body butter.

Acetone in nail paints and nail pain removers: Acetone used as a cleaning agent, has very harmful effects on the human body. Acetone in nail polishes or nail polish removers is very less but it can still cause damage. You should be aware of its harmful effects.

Oil-based makeup products: They tend to attract dust and pollution particles very quickly. Skip oily foundation and concealer. In fact, try matte products for your face. These will repel dust particles. If you have really oily skin then this step is a must for you. Use loose powder once you’re done with liquid foundation.

Throw away the garbage you have in your vanity: Take out all the makeup items you haven’t used in a long time and with a heavy heart just put them in the dustbin. Show your skin some love and eradicate the bacteria and germs from your kitty.