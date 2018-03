Regular visits to dermatologists should be an essential part of your health regimen. Dermatologists can help you understand your skin problems, let you know if you are doing anything wrong to aggravate your problems and suggest remedies for the same. For those of us who have avoided or skipped going to a dermat, Dr Rashmi Shetty organized a Facebook Live to answer some of the most common FAQs on skin care. This is a brief excerpt from her QnA session:

Are multivitamin supplements and tablets good for your skin and hair?

There a lot of multivitamins in the market. There are many health, nutrition and skin companies that have their own supplements. The idea is to pick a really good multivitamin and not just multivitamins, you also need certain essential amino acids, fatty acids and antioxidants. But remember, these will only ensure good supplementation. You need to have a healthy diet.

Is facial waxing safe?

No. If you have excess hair on your face, you need to find out why from your doctor. Laser is the best option for facial hair removal. If not laser, then you can try bleaching. If you have fine hair, you could try Q-switched laser that blends your hair with your skin. If you do bleaching, remember to apply moisturiser before bleaching and after that, use a moisturiser again and a sunscreen.

What are fat reduction injections?

These injections make the cell wall of your fat cells weak and make them burst open. This makes the content inside come off. This fat is permanently lost. But this is not the same as weight reduction. These injections will only remove fat from certain locked areas in your body like love handles, double chin, cheeks and is good for sculpting neck and face. Usually, it takes about 3-6 sittings. Make sure you are going to a good doctor for this.

Which is the best acne scar treatment?

Acne scars are of many types. There are scars which cause textural differences on the face—with wide pores that look like little pin marks on the face. For these, stimulating lasers, microneedling, radiofrequency are popular treatments that stimulate collagen to refill gaps in the skin. There are some scars which make the skin dark. For these, Q-switched lasers and peels are good.

What are the remedies for darkness around the mouth and chin?

This usually happens as a result of a deficiency of Vitamin B and iron. It could also be because of dry skin. Do not wash your face or scrub it very frequently and never lick your lips. You must moisturise well and use lip balms. Your doctor could suggest skin lightening peels or lasers.

How should you deal with open pores?

Freeze water, coconut water, fruit juices or vegetable juices in an ice tray and apply these cubes on your face. Your pores will feel a little smaller, tighter and nourished. You could also try certain peel off or clay masks or micro botox.

Image source: Shutterstock