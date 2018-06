People who have oily skin have large pores. Large pores can make your skin dull, rough. It can occur due to excessive oil accumulation, hormonal imbalance, dirt and so on. Though, pores cannot be eliminated completely. But following these home remedies listed by Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, can help you to shrink your large pores.



Home remedies to tackle large pores:

• Large pores can be reduced by following a proper cleansing and a toning routine.

• Steaming of the face for five minutes before toning is also helpful.

• Mix cucumber juice and oatmeal and apply it on the face for 2-3 minutess and then wash it off.

• Apply tea tree oil and wipe your face with a cotton pad.

• Take 1 ½ tablespoon of yoghurt, 1 tablespoon of orange peel. 1 tablespoon oatmeal, 2 tablespoons of honey and 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Mix all the ingredients together and massage on your face in circular motion for 5-7 minutes (avoid massaging it near your eye area) and rinse with warm water.

Follow a good skincare regime to shrink the pores. Don’t apply any OTC products or ointments with consulting your specialist. Take necessary preventive measures. A timely treatment is required before the problem worsens.

Read:10 home remedies for shrinking open pores on your face

Read:Your dermatologist’s guide to manage open pores

Image Source: Shutterstock