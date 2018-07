Not everyone is lucky enough to be born with genes that ensure a honey-dew smooth, unblemished skin. Darkening or discolouration of the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, is caused by the overproduction of melanin, the pigment that gives our skin its colour.

Excessive melanin production is caused by hormonal changes (both oestrogen and progesterone), overexposure to the sun, ageing, liver disorder, malnutrition, skin ailments, vitamin deficiency, etc. Other causes include acne, harsh scrub and waxing. Arm up against your dark spots with this arsenal of home remedies.

Honey lemon syrup

How it helps: Lemon juice and honey help to fade skin pigmentation. Lemon is a natural bleaching agent and honey works as a great moisturiser. Lemon contains powerful antioxidant properties that protect the skin from UV damage while lightening the dark spots. It is also an excellent source of vitamin C.

Prep it up: Cut the lemon and collect the juice in a bowl. Add honey to the juice and mix well. Apply the mixture on the dark spots and leave it on the skin for 15 minutes, let it dry. Then wash it off with lukewarm water. Apply this mixture twice a day until you notice an improvement.

Turmeric lemon paste

How it helps: Turmeric helps to add a radiant glow to your skin while clearing away the blemishes. It also helps maintain the pH levels of your skin.

Prep it up: Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and make a smooth paste. Dab it on the affected area of your skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Applying once a day before bedtime will help.

Red onion juice

How it helps: Onion acts as an antioxidant and is an excellent source of vitamin C. It helps to treat pigmentation in an excellent way.

Prep it up: Cut a red onion, take a slice and rub it on the affected areas of your skin. Let the onion juice rest on your skin for 10 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. You can also grate the onion, squeeze the juice and apply it on the affected area. Apply this twice a day until you see an improvement.

Raw potato rub

How it helps: Potatoes contain an enzyme called catecholase which helps to curb excessive melanin production. Thus, it works effectively on dark spots, blemishes and pigmented areas.

Prep it up: Wash and clean a potato, cut it into two halves. Add a few drops of water on the cut side of the potato and rub it on the affected areas in a circular motion. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. Apply this for 3-4 times a day for one month.

Avocado mash

How it helps: The oleic acid and vitamin C in avocado make it an ideal remedy for skin pigmentation. It nourishes the skin from within and keeps it supple.

Prep it up: Mash the avocado until it is absolutely smooth and free of lumps. Apply the mashed avocado on your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

A word of caution: The presence of latex enzymes in avocados can cause allergies in some people. So it is better to conduct a patch test before you try this remedy.

Image Source: Shutterstock