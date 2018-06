During monsoon, we tend to take care of our skin and hair. But, often we tend to neglect our feet. Isn’t it? In the rainy season, our feet can get extremely dirty. The mud and the dirt can invite infections and allergies. The feet are the vital part of the body and should be taken care off.

Read: Monsoon special: 3 simple tips for healthy feet

Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai says, “Walking in the rain may be fun, but don’t forget that your feet are a vulnerable and exposed part of the body, and are prone to infections like leptospirosis, fungal infections and so on. The area between the toes must be kept dry with a clean towel after washing them with soap and water.”

Read: 6 foot care tips every diabetic must follow

Below, Dr Apratim Goel lays down few home remedies:

Apply the paste of henna (mehendi) leaves in the affected crevices between the toes and leave it until the pack gets dry and cracks.

Turmeric paste which is well known for its antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties can be applied effectively around the toes to get rid of fungal infections.

If your feet are itching, then apply some lemon juice and vinegar.

Massage some onion juice between the toes. This will relieve itching and athlete’s foot.

Mint based creams and foot scrubs are great for this season because mint is a natural deodorant and is also a good antiseptic.

Basil based foot packs are a good option for your feet.

To combat feet odour, mix 1 tsp of peppermint oil in half bucket of tub of warm water with handful of neem leaves. Soak your feet for 10-20 minutes. Dry your feet and spray talcum powder on it. This will help in reducing the perspiration and reduces odour.

Image Source: Shutterstock