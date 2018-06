Men’s skin care is not spoken about much. We believe men are rough and hence don’t care. But whatever be the case, monsoon is not a very good season for your skin or hair. Men and women suffer from different skin conditions and treating them with same home remedies may not be that helpful.

We ask Dr Sravya Tipirneni, Consultant – Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield, to list 3 common skin conditions men suffer from, in this season and home remedies to treat them!

FOLLICULITIS

Humid conditions encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi on the scalp, triggering and aggravating scalp concerns such as itchiness, flakiness, excess oiliness and even hair loss.

Tip: Frequent shampooing with a scalp specific shampoo helps maintain a clean scalp and keeps the micro-organisms at bay. Use a dryer at home to keep the scalp dry.

FUNGAL INFECTIONS

Other common issues would include intertrigo (inflammation in between two fingers), irritation between armpits, thighs, yeast infections, ringworms and so on.

Some easy ways to stay protected this rainy season would include the following:

– Wearing light, loose cotton clothing.

– Stay clean and dry

– Using proper sun protection, sunscreens with SPF 30 – 50.

– One should not wear plastic shoes, leather or canvas ones and instead, wear slippers and flip-flops as they let your feet breathe.

– Wear washed cotton socks and keep feet clean and dry.

PRICKLY HEAT

A lot of men experience intense sweating. When sweat gets coupled with the atmospheric humidity, the chances of bacterial or fungal infestation becomes quite high. ‘Prickly heat is one of the most common skin issues during this season.’ Prickly heat will resolve in a couple of days unless the rash gets infected by scratching it.

Tips: Wear loose cotton and linen clothing.

– Calamine lotion may help to ease the itching.

What should men do for healthy skin in the monsoon?

Some quick home remedies to solve all these woes for men are:

-Mix rose water with cucumber juice and apply on the face to reduce oiliness. Night-time cleansing is a must.

-A paste of fresh methi leaves can also be applied on the skin. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off with water. It helps to prevent and control eruptions.

– Simmer a handful of neem leaves on very low fire in 4 cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain and use the water to wash the face.

-Apply sandalwood paste on the pimples, acne and boils. If there is a rash, mix sandalwood paste with a little rose water and apply on the entire face. Wash it off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Dietary tips

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily.

Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning.

Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains and curd in your daily diet.

