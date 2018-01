Cellulite is a condition in which there is an accumulation of fat in fat cells present under the skin, known as septae. Women, no matter how fit they are, tend to have cellulite. Cellulite is also hereditary. According to Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, if you lead a sedentary lifestyle or if you suffer from hormonal problems like thyroid imabalnce or PCOS, you are more likely to get cellulite. Here are some more important facts about cellulite. Doctors and expert have suggested that the right diet and exercise can help you prevent cellulite. You could also try yoga to get rid of cellulite.

Here Dr Rashmi Shetty shares a simple DIY anti-cellulite body wrap that you can do at home.

Ingredients:

5 tbsp cosmetic clay

2tbsp ground ginger

12 tbsp warm water

Method:

Mix 5 tbsp cosmetic clay with 2 tbsp ground ginger and 12 tbsp warm water. Apply to your arms, hips, sides and wrap with plastic wrap. After an hour, unwrap this and take a warm shower. Massaging your body vigorously everyday in the problem areas may help reduce cellulite in the long run.

Do this once a week. This body wrap is suitable for all skin types.

