Thanks to its numerous health benefits, aloe vera is one of those natural ingredients that can tackle a variety of health problems including weight loss, acid reflux, indigestion, constipation and heartburn. While consumption in the form of aloe vera juice or just plain aloe vera gel is highly recommended, some of the best beauty benefits of aloe vera can be availed of by topical application.

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating blemishes, acne, minor cuts or wound, a burn or a rash. It also softens dead skin cells and makes the skin smooth. It gets rid of signs of ageing like fine lines and appearance of wrinkles and relieves itching too. But what I find best about aloe vera is that it’s good for your skin in summer as well as winter. It has cooling properties that provide instant relief from sunburn in the summer. In winter, it could be used to get rid of dryness by hydrating the skin from within. Here are some ubtan face scrubs you can try.

I have been using this aloe vera winter face pack and have seen a drastic improvement in my skin texture. With regular application of this face pack, my skin has become soft, supple and shows zero signs of dryness. Here is how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp honey

1 tsp curd

½ tsp organic rose water

Method:

Mix all the ingredients. Make sure the aloe vera gel combines with rest of the ingredients thoroughly. Apply to cleansed face and neck in circular motion. Massage it for about 2 minutes. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash with warm water and pat dry.

Image source: Shutterstock