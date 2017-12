There’s nothing like natural home remedies to get rid of beauty woes. Whether it is skin care or hair care, natural ingredients are always a safer bet than going for complicated cosmetic treatments or investing in chemical-based beauty products. This wedding season, try these natural remedies by Shahnaz Husain to look beautiful and get ready for compliments!

1) Facial scrubs help to brighten the skin and add a glow. Use facial scrub twice a week. Mix ground almonds (badaam) with curd and a pinch of haldi. You can also add dried and powdered orange and lemon peels. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Then wash off with water.

2) If you have an aloe vera plant at home, use the gel, found in the inner portion of the leaves. apply on the face daily and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. This acts as a natural moisturizer.

3) Make a face mask. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash after 20 minutes with warm water.

4) Nourish the hair with oil treatments once or twice a week. Heat olive oil and apply on the scalp and hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

5) Egg white is a wonderful natural cleanser for oily hair and its protein content helps to add body. Apply egg white on the hair about half-an- hour before your shampoo. To nourish dry hair, massage egg yolk or mayonnaise into the scalp. Leave it on for half an hour and then wash the hair. It helps to soften the hair and is very useful for coloured, dyed, permed or straightened hair.

Image source: Shutterstock