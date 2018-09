You are sitting in a bus full of people and suddenly realize that you are stinking. Precisely, you realize that your armpit is full of sweat which is quite visible through the light coloured top you are wearing. Even worse, as you higher your hand to catch the roof-bar of the bus, everybody is actually looking at you. Isn’t that embarrassing? Totally yes, we understand.

Sweating all over your body is a real pain, yes, but sweating only on the armpit area can be a bigger challenge too. Excessive sweating in the armpits is called as axillary hyperhidrosis. What makes is worse is the odour. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, the sweat glands that are active in armpits are called apocrine glands. These glands emit a slightly thicker fluid than the swear and when the bacteria on the skin comes in contact with this fluid- it cause odour.