Well, you thought that those breakouts will be over as you hit the 20s. But it turns out that it affects adults, especially women, way past their 20s. According to a data published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, the prevalence of adult acne is as high as 41 per cent in women between 25 to 40 years of age.

This inflammatory skin condition that leads to spots and pimples, especially on the face, shoulders, back, neck, chest, and upper arms, also manifest as whiteheads, blackheads, cysts, and nodules. But why do they pop up at all? The causes could be anything from hormones gone haywire to what you are eating, air pollution and even stress. Breakouts occur when your when your sebaceous glands don’t do their job well. They produce excess sebum or oil which makes friends with your dead skin cells, blocking the skin pores or follicles. This is when the acne producing bacteria, which already live on your skin, start overgrowing inside your clogged pores and you start finding pimples on your skin.

The remedy: green tea

Green tea can work wonders on those painfully stubborn pimples, thanks to its phytochemicals like polyphenols, antioxidants as well as enzymes and amino acids. According to studies, the application of green tea on the skin showed 70 per cent reduction in sebum secretion. It is also endowed with antibacterial agents, catechins, and anti-inflammatory properties which help it to fight the acne producing bacteria and unclog the blocked follicles. Moreover, green tea is known to regulate hormonal imbalance, one of the key triggers behind acne. It also keeps your skin hydrated and staves off the signs of ageing for long.

How should you use green tea?

Make a green tea facial mist at home to tackle your acne outbreak. Apply it on your face several times a day: After washing your face, before bedtime, before using sunscreen, and under makeup. You can store it in the refrigerator for 5-6 days. Here is the recipe for you.

Green Tea Facial Mist:

Ingredients

2 cups of water

3 tbsp green tea leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Spray Bottle

Method

Pour 2 cups of water in a vessel and add 3 tablespoons of green tea leaves.

Boil and let it simmer for 5 minutes as you need strong green tea for this face mist.

Turn off the flame once the tea is made and let it cool down.

Add juice of 1 lemon along with 1 tablespoon of smooth aloe vera gel (without lumps).

Blend all the ingredients well and pour in a spray bottle.

Store in the refrigerator.

