Do you ever just feel that your skin in the morning looks extremely clear and beautiful and you are unable to retain that throughout the day? That is because your skin remains untouched by the external elements for a really long time like dust, air pollution etc. However, we tend to make a few mistakes in our morning skincare routine that in turn makes our skin look dull and lifeless throughout the day. Here are a few mistakes that you could be making:

Not having a skincare routine: Admit it! You really don’t have a skincare routine. By a skincare routine, I don’t mean that you have to load your skin with a lot of products. But at least pay some heed to your skin and do the basic cleansing, toning and moisturising.

Using too many products: Morning face is fresh, try to not load it up with too many makeup products. Even if you have to do, go for very natural looking, minimal makeup. Too many products will only harm your skin and clog pores.

Excessive cleansing: Excessive cleaning will only dry your skin out. Only if you have too oily skin and there is a build-up of oil on your skin you might want to cleanse your skin and in a right way, one that suits your skin type.

Not moisturising your skin: Do you just wash your face and forget about it? Or probably get busy and delay the moisturising process? This will dry your skin out and might cause itching. Moisturise your face immediately after cleansing it.

Scrubbing first thing in the morning: Do your use scrub first thing in the morning? When there is no dirt build up on your skin? Excessive scrubbing, first thing in the morning can harm your skin, even more, if you have sensitive skin.

Skipping sunscreen: Do you forget to apply sunscreen during your skincare routine? UV rays can harm your skin and cause permanent damage. Make sure part of your morning routine is devoted to sunscreen.