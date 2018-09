For various cooking and household purpose, the amazing apple cider vinegar has been used since ages. But, it is not only beneficial for cooking and it can also do wonders to your skin. It has a pale to medium amber colour and is made from cider. It is known as a natural laxative and can help you to manage your blood sugar level as it has anti-glycemic effects. Along with that, it can also help you to tackle your skin problems acne, wrinkles and so on. Read on to know more.

It can help you to treat your pimples: Apple cider vinegar is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help you to unclog your pores. So, just mix some water and apple cider vinegar and with the help of a cotton ball apply it on your face and leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it off. You will notice that your pimples are vanishing! So, now no more pimples.

It can help you to tackle sunburn: It can soothe your pain and can speedup up your healing process. Just mix apple cider vinegar with some water and apply to the affected area with a clean cloth and massage it for some time. Just say hi to smooth and glowing skin!