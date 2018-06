The one thing that has really helped my face feel smooth, feel fresh and glow in the morning is a night cream. For long, I had avoided moisturizing my face at night time. One of the reasons was that I have normal to oily skin. I usually use a moisturizer, foundation, cc cream, sunscreen among other things on my face during the day. So I just felt that keeping my face ‘naked’ at night would let it breathe easy. It was only after I started using The Body Shop Vitamin E night cream that I actually saw the difference. But then again, I didn’t use a night cream. I thought a regular moisturizer could do the job. That’s where I was wrong. Night creams have a different job to do altogether.

According to Dr Shefali Trasi Nerurkar day creams usually, have SPF and mainly protect the skin against sun damage and ageing. These also help the skin fight free radicals. Also, they come in non-greasy consistency and settle smoothly under makeup. On the other hand, a night cream repairs and regenerates skin. These creams are usually thicker in consistency and contain compounds that penetrate deep into the skin throughout the night. Read: Day creams vs night creams. Experts say a good night cream must contain ingredients like Vitamin E, antioxidants, retinol, among others. Dr Shefali says that Vitamin E is a type of an antioxidant which prevents the oxidation of molecules, thereby reducing the formation of free radicals. These free radicals often damage cells in the skin and also collagen.

What The Body Shop Vitamin E nourishing night cream promises

The Body Shop Vitamin E night cream contains vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and wheatgerm oil among other ingredients. The jar says it is suitable for all skin types, even dry skin. It ‘helps to restore the skin’s moisture overnight.’

How to use The Body Shop Vitamin E nourishing night cream

Apply to face and neck just before bed after cleansing and toning.

My experience with The Body Shop Vitamin E nourishing night cream

The cream comes in a jar which means you’ll need to dip your fingers in again and again. But most night creams tend to be thick and hence come in a jar as opposed to tubes or bottle dispensers. The cream spreads easily and has a soft fragrance. It is easily absorbed but still leaves a slight residue. Surprisingly, even though I have normal to oily skin, I did not mind the cream residue. You need a tiny dollop of the cream to cover your face and neck. After applying, my face looked a little shiny for a few minutes. I did not feel uncomfortable sleeping with cream on even on the hottest of nights in summer. The best part was how my face felt the next day. My face glows and feels smooth, even on days when I haven’t slept well! The The Body Shop Vitamin E night cream sure does its job throughout the night to deliver on all its promises!

Pros

Suitable for all skin types, for all seasons

Pleasant fragrance

Gives the face a plumper, fresher look the next day

Cons

Those with very dry skin may need to a look for a more heavy duty cream.

Price: Rs 1195 for 50 ml

Read: The Body Shop strawberry body sorbet product review.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite does not endorse any brands and is not responsible for its efficacy. The review is based on the author’s experience with the product.

Image source: The Body Shop India