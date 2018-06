I have been a fan of The Body Shop products since the beginning. The Body Shop proudly proclaims that their products are free of animal testing, are 100% vegetarian, help grow community trade, among other things. Besides, they smell absolutely great! Each of us has at least one favourite Body Shop body butter, shower gel, body mist or lip balm. I have always been satisfied by Body Shop products which is why I don’t overthink, overanalyse or overGoogle when it comes to buying its products. It’s almost like I can blindly trust the products if they have the Body Shop label. This is why I decided to try The Body Shop strawberry body sorbet. From my experience, I know that all the strawberry products of this brand have this heavenly fragrance. I have also used the strawberry body polish scrub and loved it. What could go wrong with strawberry fresh body sorbet?

What The Body Shop strawberry body sorbet promises

The body sorbet primarily contains cold pressed strawberry seed oil. It promises instant lightweight hydration with a sweet scent of strawberry. The tube says it provides 24hr hydration, has light, sorbet texture and is absorbed quickly.

How to use The Body Shop strawberry body sorbet

Massage into skin and allow to sink in before dressing.

My experience after using The Body Shop strawberry fresh body sorbet

The sorbet, which comes in a tube, is easy to spread. It has a grainy texture. It spreads easily on the skin. The first thing you notice when you use any Body Shop product is the incredible fragrance. Full marks for that. But that’s that. Unfortunately, there is no other redeeming factor. I have normal skin which tends to get a little dry in winter and slightly oily in summer. The cream provided absolutely no moisturisation. I felt like the sorbet simply formed a sticky residue on my skin no matter how much I tried massaging it into the skin. After applying it, I felt sticky. A couple of hours later, there was absolutely nothing – no hydration, no fragrance. I have used this sorbet in all the seasons, and I was disappointed that it didn’t serve any purpose other than making me smell like strawberries for a half an hour or so after applying it.

Pros

Strawberry fragrance

Packaging is convenient

Cons

Does not moisturize

Leaves a sticky residue

Expensive

Price: Rs 795 for 200 ml

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite does not endorse any brands and is not responsible for its efficacy. The review is based on the author’s experience with the product.

Image source: The Body Shop India website