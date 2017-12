I had never really understood how sunscreens work and had always wondered if a sunscreen was really necessary for me. I hadn’t had a very satisfactory experience when it came to sunscreens. First, there was not a single good sunscreen that I could use for my oily complexion without making my face look super oily and without breaking into a sweat almost immediately after the application. Second, no sunscreen had prevented tanning. Now, it was only recently that I came to know that the primary job of sunscreens is to block the harmful UV rays of the sun, prevent sunburn and skin cancer and NOT to prevent tanning. To prevent tanning, you need to use a sunblock.

For a long time I had given sunscreens a miss. I started using them only recently when I came to know that UV rays could cause a host of beauty troubles including ageing, wrinkles, pigmentation. From beauty magazines to dermatologists, every beauty expert has harped on the importance of wearing a sunscreen every day, even in winter. But my first concern about not being to find a good, light and effective sunscreen still remained, till I came across Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion (SPF 30).

What Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion promises

Its ‘immediate absorption formula provides advanced collagen protection that prevents wrinkles,’ it ‘restores the skin’s moisture lost due to sun exposure’ and is non-oily, non-greasy and water resistant. t provides protection agaist both UVA and UVB rays.

How to use Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion

The product states that you don’t need to wait for 20 minutes (for the lotion to absorb) before stepping out in the sun since it is instantly absorbed. It is water proof, sun protecting and moisturizing.

My experience with Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion

For those with oily skin, this would be a perfect sunscreen during winter when even oily skin tends to be a little dry. The thick lotion spreads easily and is absorbed instantly after massaging it into the skin. It made my skin soft and got rid of dryness that I commonly experience in winter. It has a mild fragrance that doesn’t last very long. Read: How to choose the best sunscreen.

Pros

Effectively moisturizes

Is not very heavy on the skin (on oily skin in winter)

Cons

May not be suitable for oily skin in summer

Has a synthetic fragrance

Price: Rs 188 for 75 ml (on Amazon).

Image source: Nivea India website