Nobody wants to see the signs of ageing take refuge on their face. Yes, wrinkles are never welcome. Even if we shout our lungs out and say we want to age gracefully, deep down we know that we will never be at peace with those wrinkles all over our face. This is one reason women post the 30s get serious about their beauty care regimen. One thing they definitely do is pick up a night cream to help the skin rejuvenate overnight and fight the signs of ageing or prevent wrinkles from forming. But do night creams really work, we were wondering? So, we got speaking to Dr Soma Sarkar, Medical Director and Dermatologist, Skin Inn Clinic, Mumbai to know if investing in a night cream is really worth it.

Here is what she has to say:

‘The formation of wrinkles as one age is inevitable, but you can do your bit to prevent premature ageing. Investing in a good night cream is a good move but before you buy one it is always better to have a detailed discussion with your dermatologist to settle for the right one.’

‘Most night creams have similar ingredients like retinol, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and retinyl acetate, vitamin E, hydraulic acid, vitamin C, peptides, etc. Your night cream night might not have all these ingredients but a combination of them. You need to pick up the right one so it severs your skin the best. Night creams or anti-ageing creams help to diminish the appearance of not only wrinkles but also age spots and fine lines on the skin.’

‘The retinol based creams which are rich in vitamin A helps to reduce signs of premature ageing, wrinkles and helps to rejuvenate your skin. Retinol based creams are considered to be the best when it comes to choosing night creams.’

‘Night creams which have vitamin E as an ingredient help to fight dryness which is common with women who are menopausal or suffer from issues of the thyroid.’

‘A retinol and peptide-based night cream help to exfoliate and rejuvenate.’

‘Vitamin C is also an important ingredient of many night creams and is suitable for all skin types. It works as an antioxidant and helps to gain a soft and supple skin keeping wrinkles at bay.’

If you are not sure which cream to pick for you talk to a dermatologist to know what is it that your skin needs the most. Following a good night care regimen can help to keep wrinkles at bay.

Image source: Shutterstock