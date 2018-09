Who does not want to look and feel younger despite growing age? There is hardly any who would accept getting old. In case you think it is a tedious process to remain youthful, you are widely mistaken. All you need to do is be more constructive and eliminate the destructive habits from your life. Here’s a handy guide that can tell you the secret of living young by adapting simple changes in your way of life. Find them here.

Give up smoking: Smoking is something which you need to quit in order to look and feel young. Starting from heart disease to lung related issues to hypertension and many more, smoking is considered to be one of the worst enemies to your ageing health. In order to reverse the age clock, you got to completely stay away from smoking.

Drink in moderation: You just cannot drink like a fish with growing numbers in your age. You have to limit your alcohol consumption if you want your health to be young and beat the biological process of ageing. Alcohol affects all cells, particularly damaging your genes and inflaming your liver. While all say that alcohol in moderation is good for health, it should be limited to only a glass of wine for women and two glasses for men.

Sleep adequately: When you were young, it was all okay for your health when you had skipped a night’s sleep for a friend’s birthday party or slept for just three hours as you were busy meeting deadlines at work. However, when it comes to growing age, sleep is something that you need to pay attention to. You need to get adequate sleep if you want to look young. Your body will now need time to repair damaged cells and also rest your heart. Also, your mind will now need more time to relax and dream to remain sane.

Avoid saturated fat and have more of omega-3 fats: With growing age you must ensure that you either give up eating red meat or eat really less of it. It would be great if you could avoid cakes and ice creams. You need to have more of complex carbs like whole grains, fruits and vegetables in order to hold the reigns of age in your hand. For fish lovers it’s great news as doctors suggest fatty fish to be extremely helpful to remain youthful, although your age might indicate otherwise. Salmon, mackerel and sardines should be an integral part of your diet.