In Ayurveda, sandalwood is one of the scented ingredients that we are familiar with. The fragrance of sandalwood is awesome and have several benefits. The best thing is it is easily available and inexpensive. Read on, and you will be surprised at the sandalwood oil uses.

Sandalwood is widely known for its amazing medicinal properties and aroma. It is extracted via the steam distillation of the wood shreds of 50 to 80 years old sandalwood trees. Here when we are talking about the benefits of sandalwood essential oil then one should know that it gets all its aromatic presence because of sesquiterpene alcohols carrying alpha-santalol and beta-santalol along with santyl acetate and santalene. Now, check out the benefits of sandalwood oil for skin and hair.

Flawless skin

Sandalwood is famous for its skin-friendly cleansing properties. It soothes your skin. This oil can help you to get rid of blemishes, ugly scars, eczema or spots, etc. It also acts as an effective astringent that rejuvenates and tones your skin.

Cures itching and skin infections

It helps to reduce eruptions and inflammations of the skin. Sandalwood oil is also good for the itchy skin as well. You can experience the soothing effect. It has a calming effect on your skin. Sandalwood essential oil is also widely used for treating eczema.

No body odour

Sandalwood essential oil is an indispensable part of perfume brands because of its beautiful aroma. It is combined with hair and skin care products, deodorants because it helps to remove body odour. It also keeps you cool and fresh for longer.

In fact, recently a new study has found that rubbing sandalwood oil into the scalp can stimulate hair growth. This brings hope for millions of people who are going bald. The researchers from the Moasterium laboratory, Munster exposed human scalp tissue to artificial sandalwood-like odour Sandalore. The German researchers found that it stimulates hair growth just after 6 days.