Summer skin care comprises of photoprotection, which essentially entails keeping ourselves covered, using an umbrella, eye protection and wide brimmed hats. Further, a good sunscreen topically and now orally available capsules maybe supplemented. Moreover, keep yourself well hydrated and have juicy vegetables and fruits to keep your antioxidant intake good.

How it helps: An oral screen is something which you take as a tablet or capsule to in fact help you from sun mediated damage and it’s adverse effects – giving you a sort of internal photo protection.

How topical sunscreen helps: A topical sunscreen is important as it not only helps in protection from the signs of photoaging such as coarse wrinkles, furrows, lines and loss of elasticity to the skin but also data reveals that early use of sunscreen is protective against certain skin cancers. An ideal sunscreen should provide broad spectrum coverage meaning good protection along the full UV spectrum. A good UVB protection (SPF 30 or above) and a good UVA protection (UVA, PA +++ or a Boots star rating of 4or 5). These variables are mentioned on the label and should be looked for by the consumer. Further a water resistant or very water resistant sunscreen is ideal for people indulging in sport activities.

How to use oral and topical sunscreen together: A good idea is to apply the topical sunscreen about 20 mins before heading out and reapplying in half an hour. If practical then to further reapply during the course of the day to provide optimal coverage. An oral sunscreen should be supplemented for added protection twice daily. Heliocare capsules are available which provides protection from UVA,UVB rays.

Dosage:

500mg for a 150lb person

700mg for a 200lb person

Dos and dont’s:

Well there aren’t many do and don’ts after use and mostly these products are safe as per current reports although one should ideally select sunscreens devoid of paranormal and benzophenones to prevent allergy by consulting the skin specialist.

By: Dr Rajat Kandhari, Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Kandhari’s Clinic, Delhi