Hair fall can have many culprits starting from stress and environmental factors to a faulty lifestyle. While trying to prevent it is the best option, hair transplantation can be your answer to uncontrollable loss of those tresses. Hair transplantation is an artistic surgical redistribution for transplantation of permanent hair follicles which are taken from the hair restorer’s donor areas. “The hair which is to be transplanted is first taken from various areas of our body. The hair is generally extracted from the body parts where there is an abundance of hair growth,” says Dr. Arvind Poswal, Surgeon and Founder, Dr A’s Clinic for Hair Transplantation and Consultation.

“The process of thinning of hair and balding usually happens to people after an age but burns or any other unforeseen circumstance can also lead you to lose hair. The ideal age for getting the process of hair restoration is over and above 40 years. But this does not imply that other age groups are not eligible for this. In such a case, one should always seek proper guidance and consultation from a hair expert and speak to some people who have earlier undergone the same treatment,” he adds.

Step-by-step guide

The first step is a thorough cleansing of the scalp. A local anaesthesia is applied to the scalp for preparing it for the process.

The second step includes removing a section of the scalp which is concealed with hair. After this, the surgeon sews the scalp.

In the third step, the surgeon makes small sections in the scalp and makes tiny holes with a needle in the recipient area and gradually places or grafts the hair in these holes.

This grafting is often covered with bandages for a few days to prevent any kind of swelling, infections, pain or unwanted touch on the scalp.

According to Dr. Poswal, “The intensity of baldness varies and defines the number of sessions a person may require. Thousands of hair are transplanted during one session only but on an average, a person needs three to four sessions. Any candidate you have lost hair naturally or accidentally can is suitable for hair transplantation. This process usually boosts the confidence lost while losing the hair. Any person facing balding or thinning of hair which is really bothering and affecting them shall be the perfect candidate for this process.”

Is the procedure painful?

The procedure of hair transplantation is not very painful as local anaesthesia is given to the hair restorer prior to the process. “A slight discomfort might be seen but is safe and comfortable. People can go through bearable pain during and after this process,” says Arvind Poswal.

Is it the permanent solution?

“Yes, hair transplantation is a permanent solution to your problem of balding and patchy hair as the hair follicles are transplanted to the roots of hair while giving them a natural look but the process of hair fall is an inevitable and a continuous process. No special maintenance is required for transplanted hair,” says Arvind Poswal.

Are there any side effects?

According to Arvind Poswal, “There are several side effects to hair transplantation like shedding of hair, minor pain, bleeding, infections, itching, swelling, scarring and numbness.”

Image Source: Shutterstock