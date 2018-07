Botox is considered as a solution by the people to preserve their youth. As we age, one experiences wrinkles, sagging skin, crow’s feet and so on. So, to fight these signs of ageing, people choose Botox. Here, we tell you what you should know about getting Botox in your 20s, 30s and 40s.

What is Botox?

“Botox is a trade name of Botulinum Toxin which is US FDA approved and backed by enough scientific data and studies to support its safety and efficacy. It is a laboratory prepared purified protein which is injected into the muscle,” explains Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

How does it work?

Speaking about the Botox shot, Dr Apratim Goel explains, “When we make facial expressions like laughing, surprised, frown and so on, we use the facial muscles which contract and relax. However, the skin is attached to these muscles too. So this means that when we express, we use muscles but the skin is also moved along which finally makes the expression on the face. Once Botulinum is injected into the muscles, they relax and don’t move and similarly, skin ceases to move too. Once the skin is put to rest, the dynamic lines and wrinkles are reduced. However, the severity of effect depends on the dose injected.”

What are the side effects?

One can suffer from occasional swelling, redness, or bruise after treatment which will vanish in 2-3 days. ” Botulinum injections do n’t paralyse the muscles as it is temporary and can last from 4-6 months. Instead, I would say that it relaxes the muscles. So, the skin also relaxes and doesn’t move and that is the antiaging action of Botulinum. Once the skin overlying the muscles is rested, there is less wear and tear and hence the onset of wrinkles is delayed,” says Dr Apratim Goel. 6 medical uses of Botox™ (non-cosmetic)

What is the right age for a Botox treatment?

There is no age bar for getting Botox shot. One can do it as early as 20 as well! But, make sure you do it under the guidance of a qualified dermatologist to avoid untoward incidences.

What you should know in your 20s

One can get Botox shots to lift brows and acquire a thin face. In 20s, Botox helps in face contouring and helps your makeup stay for a longer time,” says Dr Apratim Goel.

What you should know in your 30s

People in the age group of 30 can face many problems – wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage and so on. So, to delay the onset of wrinkles and defy these signs of ageing, people may try it. “Injecting Botox can help the patients to delay these signs of ageing,” says Dr Apratim Goel. BOTOX – Facts you should know

What you should know in your 40s

“At the age of 40, people are very much concerned about the sagging skin, droopy upper eyelids and crow’s feet. Botox can treat dynamic wrinkles but if one has static and sagging wrinkles then threads or ultherapy for skin tightening and lifting,” says Dr Apratim Goel.

Image Source: Shutterstock