Adult acne could be frustrating for many. It rips off one’s confidence and makes one shy or introvert, yes aesthetics can at times be responsible for your low social quotient. Yes, we are aware that a clean and clear face might not be everything that you yearn for but to be presentable and confident in your shoes a clear skin is as important as your worldly wisdom and knowledge. There are various reasons for adult acne and — hormonal imbalances, stress, dependency on junk food and more. However, there are ways to treat adult acne and get rid of them too. In fact, some simple lifestyle changes and a basic skin care routine in place can help in a big way. Here Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai gives some simple tips.

Get rid of cosmetics that lead your skin to breakout. Stick to skincare products recommended by your dermatologist and look for non-comedogenic labelled cosmetics. To zap the zits – keep acne gel by your dermatologist handy at all times. Key ingredients – benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid. Dapsone gel also helps to reduce the inflammation along with reducing acne. Topical retinoids prevent acne and stimulate collagen Don’t pop a pimple. fiddling with acne in Indian skin has a higher chance of leaving marks, called as PIH (post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation) Isotretinoin is a drug that reduces the excess oil secretion. Oral contraceptive pills and a drug called spironolactone are very effective in treating adult onset acne in women. This should only be taken after consulting your dermatologist. Regular Medi- cleanups help in declogging the pores and reducing the infection LED light and laser treatment is particularly helpful in getting faster treatment Be patient while you are on treatment. It may take a couple of months for the skin to be completely acne free once you are on treatment.

Image source: Shutterstock