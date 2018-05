There could be several reasons for an acne outbreak during adulthood – hormonal upheavals, allergies to cosmetics, hygiene, irregular skin care routines, et al. However, the most common cause of adult acne is – hormones. But this hormonal trigger could be due to an underlying ailment or condition that needs attention. This is why adult acne cannot be treated superficially or just by a dermatologist. To treat adult acne one needs a two-pronged approach. Most cases of adult acne need to be consulted in conjunction with a dermatologist and an endocrinologist. But before it turns that severe, you can try some home remedies to get some relief. Here is how a dermatologist can help when you are suffering from PCOD and have acne.

Here Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic, Chembur gives some simple home remedies to get rid of adult acne.

1. Apple cider vinegar mask: Mix apple cider vinegar with water. If you have a sensitive skin makes sure that the amount of water is more in the mix. Use a cleanser, especially formulated for acne prone skin to clean the face first. After cleaning your face gently apply the mixture on your face with cotton ball. Let it settle for 20 seconds. You can repeat the process twice a day or as per needed. Remember, apple cider vinegar can cause burns or irritation in some. So, for first timers, it is better to use small amounts and do a patch test first before applying it in the whole face. Always dilute the mix before use either with water or coconut oil. Never use apple cider vinegar directly on your face. Here is how to use apple cider vinegar for your skin and hair.

2. Honey and Cinnamon mask: This mask has the ability to fight bacteria and reduce inflammation. Mix two tablespoon of honey and one teaspoon of cinnamon powder together to form a paste. After cleansing your face thoroughly with a medicated cleanser apply the mask to your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off and pat your face dry.

3. Spot treat with tea tree oil: Take a drop of tea tree oil and mix it with water. Dip a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it on the affected area. You can repeat this process two times a day.

4. Aloe Vera pack: This pack is best for all skin types. Scrape the gel from aloe plant out with a spoon. Apply that gel directly on your skin as a moisturiser. Reapply it once or twice during the day to get better results.

Image source: Shutterstock