Among the easiest beauty hacks you can do at home is freezing certain things and then applying them to your face. Applying cold things on your face can help heal inflammation and redness, treat sunburn, reduce acne and dark circles and make the skin firmer. It’s best to apply an ice cube all over your face about once or twice a day. But, instead of just an ice cube, you can also freeze the following things and apply on your face, according to celeb dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty:

Fruit juice or water with fruits: Applying different fruits on your face can give you different benefits. For eg, papaya can moisturize your skin, lemon can cleanse it and mangoes can help even your skin tone. If you freeze these fruits, the effect will be even better.

Applying different fruits on your face can give you different benefits. For eg, papaya can moisturize your skin, lemon can cleanse it and mangoes can help even your skin tone. If you freeze these fruits, the effect will be even better. Coconut water: Applying frozen coconut water is one of the best remedies for sunburn. It can also help prevent acne because of the presence of antioxidants in it. You could also use frozen coconut water ice cubes to reduce puffiness and dark circles around your eyes.

Applying frozen coconut water is one of the best remedies for sunburn. It can also help prevent acne because of the presence of antioxidants in it. You could also use frozen coconut water ice cubes to reduce puffiness and dark circles around your eyes. Green tea: You can either freeze green tea or just the green tea bags. Apply these your eyelids and skin to reduce oiliness, unclog pores and make the skin pores smaller and reduce and control acne and dark circles.

You can either freeze green tea or just the green tea bags. Apply these your eyelids and skin to reduce oiliness, unclog pores and make the skin pores smaller and reduce and control acne and dark circles. Sandalwood paste : From inflamed skin to sun allergy and pigmentation to dullness, frozen sandalwood paste is your answer to most of your beauty problems. Sandalwood can also help treat acne and lighten acne marks.

: From inflamed skin to sun allergy and pigmentation to dullness, frozen sandalwood paste is your answer to most of your beauty problems. Sandalwood can also help treat acne and lighten acne marks. Undereye cream: Just keep the entire jar or tube in the fridge and apply it as and when needed. Application of anything cold in the undereye area benefits it immensely. It is a sure shot way to get rid of fine lines, crow’s feet, dark circles, puffiness and dullness. It will also make your delicate undereye area firm and protect against wrinkles.