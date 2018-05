As a teenager, for most of us, acne would have been like a nightmarish experience. And why not? Nobody likes those small bumpy dots to clog their pores and clutter their face eroding self-confidence. But the good thing about teenage acne is that it leaves you once you cross puberty. When it comes to teenage years, the angry hormones can wreck havoc not just on the face, but the back and butt too. Yes, that is the wrath of acne. But once your hormonal cycles settle and you are out of your teenage phase, acne becomes less of your concern. This is not to say that they will not make an appearance later during adulthood. Though rare, but adult acne is real and when it happens, it takes one down the same stress and trauma of the teenage days. Here is more that you need to know about adult acne.

Here Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic, Chembur tells us a few facts about adult acne that every person suffering from it should know.

1. It affects one psychologically: You know that an outburst of acne isn’t in your control, but they do make you sad when you look into the mirror. Of course, a clean face isn’t everything that one should wish for but aesthetics do matter when it comes to developing confidence and self-reliance. Most people undergo significant emotional distress due to acne and the scarring that is left behind even after proper treatment. One way to overcome this is to get treated by a dermatologist and get to the root cause of it. Treating the underlying cause will help to get rid of acne and probably leave lesser scars behind. Here are 12 things a person suffering from adult acne has in her mind.

2. Adult acne hits people beyond 25 years of age and is common in women: There are two types of adult acne; persistent acne and late-onset acne. Adolescent acne which keeps reappearing after 25 years of age is called persistent adult acne and the acne that develops for the first time after the age of 25 years is called as late-onset adult acne. Both are more common in women. Here are eight ways to treat adult acne.

3. Acne scars can be more of a problem than acne: Acne scars were graded into mild, moderate and severe according to a qualitative grading system, which the dermatologists refer to. Normally adolescent acne appears near forehead and cheeks. Dandruff is considered one reason for these breakouts in the forehead and cheeks being the oiliest area are a breeding ground for them. Late-onset adult acne involves mainly the lower part of the face like the chin and jaw. With adult acne, chances are there might be excessive hair on chin and sidelocks and some may complain of irregular menses and hair fall and hair thinning. If these issues go hand-in-hand with acne it could be signs of PCOD. In such situations along with a dermatologist and consultation with an endocrinologist is also suggested. Here is one way to get rid of acne scar.

4. Proper TLC of face and hair can help to prevent adult-acne: If it is a hormonal issue that is triggering adult acne, the problem might persist until the underlying condition is treated. However, a little bit of TLC can help to prevent an outbreak like situation. Wash your face twice daily, especially if you sweat a lot. Use your fingertips to apply a gentle, non-abrasive cleanser. It is important to be gentle with your skin if it is prone to acne, else you could break open a zit and lead to an infectious acne. Use a cleanser in the morning and evening that is formulated especially for acne-prone skin to make sure you keep your skin clear of all the dirt and grime. Moisturise the skin with a light gel-based moisturiser that is non-comedogenic so it prevents the formation of blackheads. Even oily skin needs moisturising as oils do not equate to hydration.

It is good if you use retinoid products on the skin before going to bed as this helps unclog pores, reduce blackheads and whiteheads and inflammation. Exfoliate the skin ones a week only if you have oily or acne-prone skin. This will remove dead skin cell and will show brighter appearance.

5. Don’t scrub: If adult acne is a bane make sure scrubbing isn’t your favourite cleansing activity, as scrubbing your skin can make acne worse. Instead, rinse with lukewarm water once you are done with cleansing.

6. Shampoo your hair: Use a mild anti-dandruff shampoo regularly. This, to an extent, will prevent the occurrence of acne on the forehead.

7. Use a facemask: Restrict it to just once a week as this helps to unclog the pores and calm down the skin. Do not pick, scratch or squeeze your acne spots. Also, it is good to use spot directed treatment directly on acne area, which initially dries it up and helps to settle the inflammation.

