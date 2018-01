For many years, the world has wondered whether the food we eat has anything to do with acne. Acne sufferers have been warned against eating chocolates and fried foods because it was erroneously believed that the fats from these foods end up on the skin, clogging the pores and causing acne. But that’s a rather simplistic take on how acne works. The skin condition is often a result of many complications stemming from hormonal imbalances, bacterial activity, dead skin cells and excessive sebum. That’s why we need a multi-disciplinary approach to tackle stubborn acne. And the first step is to take a good look at the food we are eating.

In the recent years, many studies have shown that populations that follow a tradition diet replete with natural ingredients are less likely to suffer from acne. (Acne is practically unknown among the Inuit community who mainly eat seafood and berries.) But the food that we eat contains hormone-altering chemicals like preservatives and food colours. Plus most of them are high glycemic foods laced with sugar, which can aggravate skin conditions. So the first step is to clean out your diet and stick to low glycemic foods to cure acne. One of the best diets to help you in that regard is the ketogenic diet or keto diet. A low glycemic diet helps cure acne.

Studies have shown if your diet is high in carbohydrates, it can stimulate insulin and increase the bioavailability of androgens, excess production of sebum and the growth of Propionibacterium acnes bacteria. More importantly, a high carbohydrate diet can also cause abnormal growth of keratinocytes which obstructs the sebaceous ducts, causing acne and inflammation.

The answer lies in low glycemic diets that are low in carbohydrates and sugars and high in proteins and fats. By keeping insulin production in check, a low-carb diet like keto diet helps in regulating sebum, controlling skin cell proliferation and stopping inflammation.

If you plan on cutting down on carbohydrates, remove rice, wheat, sugar and other forms of carbs from your diet. Eat more healthy fats; proteins like meat, fish and eggs; and less fruit. Here’s what you should eat on a keto diet. Include fatty fish like mackerel, lean meat, low-carb vegetables and green tea for best results. Supplement your keto diet with good skin habits and exercise.

Reference:

Paoli, A., Grimaldi, K., Toniolo, L., Canato, M., Bianco, A., & Fratter, A. (2012). Nutrition and acne: therapeutic potential of ketogenic diets. Skin pharmacology and physiology, 25(3), 111-117.

