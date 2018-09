Back acne and the marks that you get following this acne can be annoying to deal with. When your clothes rub against the back, the marks worsen leaving ugly patches on the skin. Plus tan marks and skin pigmentation can make the texture of your back worse. If you want to have a spotless, smooth back without acne marks, you have to follow a beauty regimen, especially for the back, for a couple of weeks or more to see the difference. That’s why you need to try using these back scrubs regularly so you can get a smooth back just in time for Navratri!

1) Powder dried orange or lemon peel and mix it with turmeric powder and malai. Use this scrub to exfoliate your back for about 5 minutes. Leave it on for another 10 minutes. Wash off with warm water. Say goodbye to suntan and ugly marks with scrub.

2) Mix 1 tsp of ubtan with aloe vera, multani mitti, turmeric powder and lemon juice. Exfoliate for 2-3 minutes. Wash off with warm water. Be careful while using lemon juice, as it can be acidic. If you have sensitive skin, avoid lemon juice.

3) Mix powdered sugar and honey and apply in a circular motion across your back. Scrub to remove dead skin and reveal fresh, soft skin. Wash after about 1o minutes.

4) Mix coconut oil and sea salt. Make sure the salt is not very coarse. Scrub and leave for 5 minutes and then wash off. Coconut oil is very moisturizing and will also help get rid of acne marks.

5) Ground coffee beans are excellent for getting rid of cellulite and making the skin smoother and more even. Mix ground coffee with thick yoghurt and apply this on your back. Coat your back with this mixture and wait for your back to absorb the yoghurt for 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water.