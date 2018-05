Do you like wearing a backless dress Is your back acne stopping you from wearing your favourite clothes? Don’t worry! We have a solution for your embarrassing problem. Read on to know more…

Back acne is a common problem experienced by everyone. It can occur in any age group. “One of the best things you can do is to switch to liquid soap with mechanical exfoliation in the form of loofah. Exfoliate the skin at least twice a week. Moisturize yourself after your morning shower and avoid waxing your back.”

DIY tips:

Mix oats, almonds, cucumber and grind them together. Mix them in yoghurt or cream (for very skin) and scrub the entire body for 10 min. wash away with warm water. This removes tan as well as dead skin and also opens pores.

Mixing Multani mitti with lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric. And applying for 20 minutes will work well

Mix sugar granules with your moisturizer cream or coconut oil and scrub once in 2 weeks.

Grated radish pulp can be rubbed on the back for exfoliation.

However, Dr Apratim Goel warns, “Make sure you clean your back thoroughly. Wear skin friendly fabrics which will allow your skin to breathe. If the problem persists then consult your doctor.”

Word of caution: Don’t self-medicate or use OTC products. While applying any products or ointments, if there is any burning sensation or redness, immediately stop using it. And seek medical help.

