Holi is all about celebrating with colours and water. Although most people resort to water-free Holi and vote for dry Holi, the use of chemical-rich colours and not organic colours can have an adverse effect on the health. While the ill-effects of these colours on the skin are well-known, the effect on the hair is equally harsh. Hence, it is essential to take appropriate safety steps to prevent your skin or hair from getting damaged. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares how to take care of your hair during Holi to prevent hair damage and hair loss due to the use of harsh chemicals in dry colours. Also read reasons why Holi is bad for your skin and health.

How to take care of your hair for Holi?

Apply a leave-in conditioner or hair serum. This protects the hair from the effects of sun exposure and dryness caused by colours. Hair cream containing sunscreen is also available. Take very little, spread on both palms and massage lightly into the hair or run the palms over the hair. You can also apply pure coconut oil and massage it lightly into the hair. This also provides protection against colours.

While washing the hair, first rinse with plenty of plain water to wash away the dry colours and tiny particles of mica. Then apply a mild herbal shampoo, working it into the hair with the fingers. Massage the scalp gently and rinse thoroughly with water again. Beer can be used as a last rinse. In fact, it will soften and condition the hair. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer. Pour over the hair after shampoo. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse off with plain water.

After Holi, give your hair nourishment by mixing one tablespoon of pure coconut oil with one teaspoon of castor oil, over the next few days. Heat and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for five minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap three to four times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Wash your hair after an hour, concludes Husain. Here’s more on tips to protect your hair from getting damaged by harmful colours.

