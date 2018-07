You are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking up a lip balm for yourself. But as we all know, having too many options has a downside too: You are perpetually confused. Moreover, you may not find the one that matches your choice to a tee. Here, we share the recipe of a ‘spicy’ lip balm, that you are going to love for sure. Make a Pumpkin Spice lip balm for yourself and for your friends too. It’s easy and fun!

Pumpkin spice lip balm

This simple spice, made of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves (all powdered), can transform any dish in just a few sprinkles and who doesn’t love that cup of Pumpkin Spice Latte? While this traditional spice is a champion in your kitchen, it can be the hero of your cosmetic box too! Here is the lip balm recipe spiced up with your favourite culinary companion.

Read: Could your lip balm be doing you more harm than good?

Ingredients

1 tsp pumpkin spice (go for the store-bought one or make your own blend with our recipe)1 tbsp beeswax pastilles

4 1/2 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp shea butter

1/2 tbsp jojoba oil

1/4 tsp vitamin E oil

Lip balm container

Make it

Pour all the ingredients apart from the vitamin into a glass jar. Put the jar in a pan of simmering water. After the ingredients become liquid, remove the jar from heat, add vitamin E oil and stir. Pour into the container and allow it to cool and solidify.

Make your own pumpkin spice

Take 4 tbsp ground cinnamon, 4 tsp ground nutmeg, 4 tsp ground ginger, 2 ½ tsp ground allspice and ½ tsp ground cloves in a bowl. Mix them well and store them in an airtight container.

How do the ingredients help?

Everything we have used in this recipe is skin-friendly. Know more about them.

Pumpkin spice: It has antiseptic properties and vanishes fine lines from your skin.

Castor oil: It guards your skin against harsh conditions and all sorts of extremities and leaves your skin hydrated.

Shea butter: Rich in vitamins A and E, fatty acids, other vitamins and minerals, shea butter keeps your skin moist.

Jojoba oil: This golden-coloured plant wax comes with absorption properties similar to that of your skin’s own oil, sebum.

Vitamin E oil: Its antioxidant properties help your skin fight the free radicals.

Read: 5 amazing uses of lip balm (besides moisturising dry lips)

Image Source: Shutterstock