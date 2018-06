Open pores are a problem for many. “Our skin has thousands of tiny outlets which are invisible. However, the visibly open pores which usually appear in the middle of the face are one of the most common areas of distress. They also make the nose appear larger than it actually is especially with oily skin people when the follicles are filled with excess oxidized wax or sebum,” says Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai. Here, she explains how the open skin pores are formed and the factors responsible for the same.

How are the open skin pores are formed?

The excessive oiliness of the skin and acne can lead to open pores. Hormonal changes as well can cause the same. As the traffic of the oil effusion increases, the mouth of the pore enlarges. Pores enlarge from excess oil production and due to dirt and debris. Stress and poor skin care routine can be blamed too. Also, blackheads formation can make the pores appear larger.

Factors responsible for the formation of open pores

• Deliberate picking of pimples.

• Improper cleansing.

• Use of wrong cosmetics.

Maintain a proper skincare routine to minimize it and visit your dermatologist from time to time. Avoid self-medication and using OTC products which can invite unwanted problems. Do not pick on your pimples, use cosmetics which suit your skin type and it any allergy or burning sensation occurs, stop the usage immediately.

