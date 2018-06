Eid Mubarak! Celebrating Eid with beautiful mehendi is almost mandatory! Mehendi or henna has its charm only when the colour turns dark. The designs of mehendi in an attractive black or deep red shade is what everybody looks forward to. Here are some tips that could help you have your hands carry off dark mehendi, also ensuring it stays on longer:

Let the mehendi stay for longer

Try sleeping over with your dried-up mehendi for at least 7-8 hours. If you can manage to then prolong it up till 12 hours to ensure the colour turns out just as expected.

Use lemon and sugar

Lemon and sugar are an easy remedy to have your mehendi leave a much darker colour and keeps the dried up residue in place until you want to scrape it off. Just dip a cotton ball in some boiled sugar and lemon juice. Sugar ensures the colour stays intact and penetrates deep into the skin while lemon juice ensures the dye release. Here are some more beauty benefits of sugar and lemon.

Heat your hands with fumes of some cloves

To lock the colour deep into your skin, once you’ve applied the sugar and lemon, heat some cloves on a pan and expose your hands carefully over them. Run your hands over the fumes as the sugar and lemon mixture dried up completely. If you wish to, you can then scrape off all the mehendi Resolve a variety of health problems with cloves.

Avoid washing off with soap and water

Most of us are in a hurry or find it inconvenient to have our hands occupied with the mehendi. However, in a rush most of us wash it off with water or even apply soap. Doing this will hinder in the colour development and make your mehendi fade before time. Read about 5 side-effects of mehndi (henna) you should be aware of!

Image source: Shutterstock