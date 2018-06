That two sisters together are a total gang is no news! Everyone who slightly knows about Bollywood is bound to know about the too-cute-too-ignore kinda love shared by Kapoor sisters. Yes, we are talking about the two darling divas of the Kapoor Khandaan- Karisma and Kareena!

Known to give major sibling goals, the elder sister Karisma Kapoor has always been there when the younger one needed her. Today, on Karisma’s birthday, we revisit 5 times that she gave us major sister goals!

Every elder sister does generally pay the third wheel for the younger one’s dates. Call it possessiveness, concern or plain love- sisters stand strong! Karisma has always stood by Kareena and Saif’s side- after and before marriage. In fact, Karisma’s fondness for Saif is no news!

#lazymondaysbelike#familyfun❤️#pataudidiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 3:38am PST

Karisma’s fondness for Taimur is unmistakable. The ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ actress keeps sharing posts with Taimur Ali Khan each time and each time she does that, we can’t stop but go aww!

The Raja Hindustani actress has, time and again spoken highly about Kareena and there has barely been few occasions where the duo have gone alone- vacations or otherwise. Read: A sibling bond is special in the sense that it is based on equality, reciprocity and a pledge to each-others well-being.

#familylunch🥢 missing taimur ❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

The famous siblings also have a kickass girl gang who never leave each other’s side. Read: Why you should choose the girl squad over everything else?

Here’s a look at how Karisma promoted Kareena’s film like a pro:

Image Source: Instagram- @therealkarismakapoor