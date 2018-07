Skin allergies sting, burn and leave you scratching, not only your head but the whole body. Starting from your house paint to that peanut butter on your kitchen shelf, almost anything can cause allergies. But the most common triggers include metals like nickel found in costume jewellery, chemicals like chromates in paints and cement, preservatives hidden in creams and lotions and rubber found in your shoes or latex gloves. If you are suffering from a bout of skin allergy, consult your dermatologist to spot the trigger. In the meantime, here are some natural soothers for your allergy-hit skin. You may not have thought of them as solutions to your allergy woes but they can work wonders for your troubled skin.

Baking soda

Baking soda comes as a great solution to itching and inflammation associated with allergies. To make a paste, add one part of baking soda to three parts of water. Apply the mixture daily to the affected area and leave it for about five minutes before rinsing it off. You can also mix some coconut oil with the baking soda. Repeat this once or twice daily the discomfort subsides.

Oatmeal

Oats come with a group of alkaloids that have anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from reducing the swelling, oatmeal also eases itching and irritation in the skin. Take 1 to 2 cups of finely ground oats and add it to warm water. Apply the mixture regularly on the itchy skin.

Aloe vera

It has emollient, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties. So this herb is useful in soothing the skin and reducing its redness. Get one aloe leaf and extract fresh aloe vera gel with a spoon. Apply the gel to the affected area and leave it for at least 20 minutes., Apply this thrice a day until the rashes vanish.

Olive oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants that protect your skin. Rub this kitchen companion along with honey on your allergies a few times daily until they subside. For better results, you can also add turmeric powder to the olive oil. Instead of olive oil, you can also use castor oil coconut oil, vitamin E oil and cod liver oil.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This another excellent home remedy for skin allergies. Use an organic product. Raw apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid which helps to fight skin allergies. Dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and place it on the affected area. Leave it on for a few minutes, and then remove the cotton ball. Do this several times a day for a few days or until your rash clears out.

