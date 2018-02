Greasy hair is one of the most common problems and you really need a quick-fix for it. Once the hair turns greasy, it brings along with itself a lot of itching, dandruff and hair fall. It also makes it very difficult for you to style your hair. To fix greasy hair, one of the best methods is to shampoo your hair but it difficult to do that every time. Here are other quick ways to fix greasy hair and scalp.

Baking soda: This is probably one of the easiest methods to combat greasy hair and scalp. All you have to do is Tak two tablespoons of baking soda and taking bit by bit apply it on your scalp and then comb. The greasiness on your hair and scalp will be sucked in by baking soda to give you fresher, less greasy hair. Baby powder: Another easy method to get rid of greasy hair and scalp is to use baby talcum powder. It is soft and absorbent. Use baby powder similar to the baking soda. You can apply it until the tip your hair too. Unsweetened cocoa powder: If you have dark brownish or black hair, apply cocoa powder that is unsweetened on your hair like you would use the baking soda. Do not use too much and only use it on the scalp. Dry shampoo: This easy method would be both quick and handy too. Just a spray of dry shampoo and your hair will look as fresh as it was shampooed. You will have just be careful to not use it excessively to not create a white, dry film on your har. You might want to know how to make this homemade dry shampoo at home. Hairspray: We all know hairspray is used to set your hair. Whenever your hair is greasy, just take shafts of hair and spray some hairspray inside your hair and tease your hair. Your hair will look fresh and will smell great.

After using these methods make sure to wash your hair properly later to avoid buildup on your hair.

Image: Shutterstock.