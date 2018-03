Your skincare regimen needs a frequent overhaul not just because of seasonal changes but also because sometimes, you may be damaging your skin unknowingly. This is why you need expert guidance even when it comes to basic skin care. Here are 4 basic skincare tips from celeb dermat Dr Rashmi Shetty that will help you get beautiful, healthy skin.

1) You don’t scrub your face. It makes your skin dry, irritated, red. What you need to do is exfoliate. This means you need to gently remove the top dead layer of your skin to give yourself a more hydrated and soft. At home, you could take a spoonful of honey and sugar and gently massage it on to your face. The top layer will go away revealing your smooth skin underneath. Or you could go to your doctor and get some mild combination peels. Or you could use a face wash which is a little creamy but with round granules in it.

2) If you have extremely dry skin, use a sunscreen that is cream-based. If your skin is normal, use a matte sunscreen because it eventually gets oily at the end of the day. If you have oily skin, use a sunscreen with 20 SPF or 30 SPF and which is gel-based or mattifying.

Lips are different from other parts of the body. They don't sweat. Have no oil glands and no hair. This is why lips need extra moisture, especially during winter. Always use a cream-based lip balm rather than a petroleum gel-based lip balm. Exfoliate dead skin to keep your lips smooth and soft.

Get rid of dry and dull skin with this quick remedy. Extract milk from the grated pulp of a coconut. Apply all over your face and hands. Wash off after a while. Skin will feel soft and nourished. You could also use 2 tbsp powdered milk, ¼ cup yoghurt, ½ tsp honey to make a quick milk mask for dry skin.

Image source: Shutterstock