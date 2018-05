A summer wedding means you need to keep the look minimilistic for it look cool, chic and breezy. But you can take the style quotient up a notch with trendy hairdos. Celebrity hairstylist Asgar Saboo has come up with a do-it-yourself (DIY) guide to no-fuss, chic hairdos which are perfect for summer wedding. These hairstyles will help you look your best with minimal effort and will leave your friends in awe.

The boho-beach wedding

A boho-chic half-up half-down twisted hairdo is perfect for a sweet, playful look. Start by applying salt spray to your damp hair and scrounging it up to get a tousled texture. Then use a hair curler to get large bouncy curls. Then centre-part your hair and carefully twist one strand of hair on each side carefully securing them at the back. The twisted sides frame the face beautifully and can be adorned with flowers, for a pretty bohemian look.

The rustic-belle wedding

A rustic country wedding calls for a romantic and feminine hair updo. Wash your hair the day before to allow the hair to produce enough natural oils so it will not fall flat immediately. Apply a styling mousse to your damp tresses, this will make it easier to hold the curl and will give it a nice volume and texture. With the help of curling tongs, create loose waves with the top and front sections of your hair. Then divide your hair into three sections and gather the middle section into a low undone bun. Secure it with bobby pins. Take the remaining sections and loosely pin the strands into the bun creating a ‘loose tuck’ effect. Adorn the locks with pretty flowers for the ultimate rustic-belle look.

The city-glam wedding

Sleek sophistication is the key to a glamorous city wedding. This is a very easy style that works with every dress. Start by thoroughly brushing your strands and apply a serum for a smooth and tangle-free feel. Then pull your hair up in a high ponytail and proceed by grabbing the base of the ponytail and carefully wrap it around the bun and pin it down with bobby pins. Don’t hold back with the hairspray.

The unique-picturesque wedding

Whether it’s a castle or a vineyard, a lighthouse or the mountains, there is no need to fret. You can’t go wrong with a classical bouncy blowout. Start by applying a volumizing anti-frizz mousse and divide your hair into four sections, then part it across the middle. Clip up the sections and then patiently work on one at a time with the help of a classic round brush and a good hairdryer. Tame the strands by directing the noozle over the bristles and brush the strands from top to bottom. It’s important to work the roots before giving the ends that nice soft curl. Finish by applying a hairspray to secure the hairdo.

Tips to prep your hair before your wedding

Shampooing, conditioning and applying serum are the three must-dos to keep your hair healthy and shiny. Shampoo should be used only on the scalp and you should let the lather clean your hair. Conditioning your hair after a shampoo is a must. It should be used only on the hair and not on the scalp. Serum adds that extra protection to your hair and protects it from the pollution and harmful sun rays. It also gives a shine and makes the hair easy to manage.

It is advisable not to try any new products prior to the wedding. It is better to keep using tried-and-tested products which you know suit you.

If you travel a lot in the sun and pollution, do cover your hair or opt for a hair sunscreen.

Avoid using blow-dryers as much as possible as they strip your hair of moisture.

In addition to all this, of course – a proper nutritious diet, adequate sleep, lots of water, regular exercise and a stress-free mind is a must for the bride to-be.

To conclude, if you haven’t been taking care of your hair well, the time before your wedding is the perfect time to start with good haircare habits. The key is to continue with most of these even after your wedding, for happily ever after hair days!