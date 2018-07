Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday morning due to which there was water-logging in many areas and people who had venture out in the morning had to face problems. Along with water-logging, traffic jam on the roads also worsened the situation. If you have waded through rain water, you might suffer from foot infections and allergies. Read: Follow these tips to avoid foot problems in monsoon



Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, tells you how to take care of your feet and keep the allergies and infections at bay.



Below are the 3 foot problems you should watch out for:

Fungal infections are persistent in monsoon: Using a covered footwear can lead to itching and scaling of the skin. The crinkled skin and brittle toenails can cause ‘athlete’s foot’. So, wear an open footwear. Wash your feet with soap and water after and apply an anti-fungal dusting powder if you have walked through the rain water.

Stinky Feet: The unbearable smell can lead to bacterial infections which cause the feet odor. Use medicated soap or soak feet in lemon and vinegar to cut down the odor-producing bacteria. Pat-dry with a soft towel. Wear an open footwear and avoid wearing socks.

The skin of the sole and sides of toes becomes soggy, pale and peels off easily. Keep your feet dry. Opt for a pedicure to get rid of the dead skin. Foot cream should be applied before sleeping. Select shoes with rubber or polyester soles / heels to prevent skin allergies. Read: 7 expert tips to take care of your feet at home!

“Visit your dermatologist if your foot problems worsen and avoid self-medication,” says Dr Apratim Goel, who lists out few foot care tips.



Follow these foot care tips:

Antiseptic cleansing wipes can be used after exposure to rain water to remove the dirt and infections.

Use dry tissues / towels.

Try and keep the nails short. Long nails attract dirt, fungus as well as bacteria. After soaking the feet in warm water, gentle exfoliation with pumice stone is important to remove dead skin, avoid skin allergies and maceration and keep feet soft.

For cracked heel and rough thick skin on feet, apply a heel cream at night daily and scrub in the morning with a foot scrub.

