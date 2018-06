Ingrown hair can be the worst curse for any person. Given that it is an everyday challenge, we all want to know how it can be treated. Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai gives us techniques to prevent and treat them.

‘Apart from the laser, you can also try to remove the hair manually though it is a tiring and time taking procedure,’ said Dr Goel. First, apply warm compresses on the skin to make the hair visible and warm compress will get the hair closer to the skin surface.

Use a sterile needle or tweezers to gently tease the hair out of the skin. Don’t pluck the hair out completely if you can avoid doing so; just make sure that the ingrown end is out of the skin. It may take a little time to coax the hair out. If you choose to use tweezers, remember that tweezers can be bought either pointy or flat tipped. Read: Ingrown hair: 6 reasons you’re getting them! Try loosening your clothing. Next, for shaving, tight clothing is the most frequent cause of ingrown hairs, particularly on the legs. Try wearing looser pants, skirts or shorts, and see if the problem goes away. Try exfoliating regularly. ‘Use a loofah every time you shower, and you’ll not only get rid of the flaky dead skin but also loosen up and prevent ingrown hairs,’ Dr Goel. Also moisturise the skin soon after bath to keep it soft and supple. Men should shave correctly to prevent recurrence. Since, most ingrown hairs are caused by shaving, the easiest way to prevent them is to grow a beard. If shaving is a must, however, be sure to do it right. The longer the hair, the less likely it is to curl back into the skin, so try shaving less closely by using a single-blade razor or electric shaver instead of a multi-blade razor. Also, be sure to moisturize after shaving. Using a moisture-rich aftershave or lotion will soften hairs so they won’t easily be able to penetrate the skin. Unclog your pores. If your ingrown hairs are stuck underneath the skin, you probably have a blockage of the hair follicles. Use an exfoliating product or an acne cream containing salicylic acid. If you carry out skin exfoliation regularly with a loofah or mesh sponge after waxing or shaving, you’ll take off the thin layer of skin that strapping the ingrown hairs and set them free. ‘If the inflammation extends beyond the immediate area of the hair follicle or persists for more than a few days after the hair has been freed, consider visiting a dermatologist,’ added Dr Goel.

Image Source: Shutterstock