If you are someone who hates going to the beauty parlour and getting your body hair waxed by someone else, its time you try wax strip. I understand getting the whole waxing kit and doing it yourself at home is one option too but let’s admit it that it too much work and no one’s got time for that. Moreover, I hate the fact that the wax is really hot and is very uncomfortable. I wanted to give wax strips that are available in markets, a try but genuinely didn’t trust it one bit because I used to think it wouldn’t be effective enough to pull out my body hair. Finally, I gave it a try. Here are reasons why I would recommend wax strips over hot liquid wax to everyone:

1. It is NOT HOT. It is cool enough with no compromise on its effectiveness.

2. Easy to use: It is way easier to use than the liquid wax wherein you need a heater to heat the wax, electricity, and have to follow a procedure before applying.

3. Less time consuming: Since all you have to do is take out the wax strips and use it, wax strips are a time saver.

4. Cost-effectiveness: Trust me, it is way cheaper than the whole hot waxing procedure. You get around 8 strips for rupees 100 in the market which is enough to remove hair from half hands and legs of one person easily.

5. Effectiveness: It removed hair even better than the hot wax strip. Also, if you have normal hair growth, you can use one strip 2-3 times in one go to remove your hair better, as mentioned in the instruction. It works wonders.

6. Self-dependence: You don’t have to wait for an appointment for removing your hair. Party tonight? Just pull out the strips and you’re done. You don’t have to be dependent on others for your job.

7. Easy to carry: Wax strips are packed really well and sleek enough to fit in your bag. So if you are on a vacation you can easily carry it with you. Whereas the hot wax will take a bag of its own.

8. Less messy: All your hair is stuck in the strip and there is no mess created. No wax dripping, bedsheets ruining.

9. Easily disposable: Once all the hair is stuck into the strip, all you have to do is roll it up and dispose off it in the dustbin.

10. Doesn’t smell bad: The hot wax while being heated gives out a pungent smell that you later get from your skin too which wasn’t the case with the wax strip.