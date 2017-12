You are going to relate to this post like magic, if you have coloured hair. Yes! Talking about the journey from the day when you desperately wanted to get your hair coloured in some fancy tint and when you were regretting it. I am highly eligible to write this because I got my hair coloured blue a few days back and it hurts to say this but it is difficult to manage coloured hair. I got half of my hair lengthwise coloured in blue as I despairingly wanted the colour but it was really fun extremely pretty for the initial few day ONLY. So many compliments came my way BUT the real struggle began just a few days after that. Here are the problems that someone with coloured hair will only understand.

1. You CANNOT run your fingers through your hair. YOU JUST CAN’T. Without a bit of an ‘ooh…’ or ‘aah…’ if you are able to run your fingers through your coloured hair… you’re a goddess.

2. It is rough. It is so rough that you hate touching the coloured part of your hair. Only those compliments act as a saviour then.

3. You don’t even feel like looking at the coloured part of your hair. Admit it. It looks like you have loads of split ends when you actually don’t. It is because of the immense breakage that it looks like that.

4. Let’s collectively agree that your hair has become really weak after you colour your hair. If you’re seeing your hair lying here and there every now and then, girl, it’s your new hair colour.

5. That’s about the hair loss, let’s take a minute and mourn for all the hair that broke, the coloured part of the hair that breaks easily.

6. Let’s talk about the colour bleed while washing your hair. Disgusting and messy? Yeah… but anything for looking ‘cool’ right? *cries uncontrollably in a corner*

7. I hate doing this… but the faded phase of your coloured hair? I know it’s a nightmare come true to look. Let’s face you will get your hair chopped off that time.

8. The time when you have to really think of what to wear that will go with your hair colour… Don’t even get me started. Especially if you have chosen of exotic colour you have be very particular about what colored clothes you should wear.

9. Has your comb ever got stuck around your coloured hair because they are rough? You do feel like giving up on combing, don’t you?

10. If you haven’t reached this phase-good for you, it is a horrible phase when you are bored with your hair colour and you have to wait desperately for it to grow so that you can chop it off. Trust me, it is hard.

Image: Shutterstock